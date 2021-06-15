Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Hits $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $11.81 million and $3.36 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00769029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.06 or 0.07773388 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars.

