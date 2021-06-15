Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,444 shares.The stock last traded at $132.58 and had previously closed at $131.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.