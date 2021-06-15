Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,155. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

