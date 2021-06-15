Electrocomponents’ (EENEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EENEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EENEF opened at $14.38 on Monday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

