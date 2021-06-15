Ellipsis (EPS) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $78.23 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.00767271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00083866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.76 or 0.07794775 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

