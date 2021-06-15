Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the May 13th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.0 days.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

