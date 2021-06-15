Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 3.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,362. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30.

