ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

