Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 3,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,697. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.