Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 16,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,243,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

