Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENGH. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$52.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.71. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$48.87 and a 52 week high of C$80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.