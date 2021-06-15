Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$69.00 at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGH. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

TSE:ENGH opened at C$52.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$48.87 and a 52-week high of C$80.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

