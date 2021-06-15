Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $75.17 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 331.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,173 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $75,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $464.28 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $466.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

