Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 13,759 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $69,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $650.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.09. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $274.51 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

