Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

EVC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 356,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,444. The company has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

