Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.79. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.86 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

