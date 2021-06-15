Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,705,000.

XWEB opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.93. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $92.67 and a 1 year high of $196.16.

