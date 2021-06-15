Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLBR opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08.

