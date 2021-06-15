Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,767. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 231.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

