EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $234.30 and a 52-week high of $513.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

