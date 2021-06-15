Equity Investment Corp Invests $1.60 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -158.80, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.