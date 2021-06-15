Ergoteles LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 370.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.06. 11,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,319. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.