Ergoteles LLC Invests $19.78 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. 197,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,756. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

