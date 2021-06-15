Ergoteles LLC Purchases 38,145 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 92,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

