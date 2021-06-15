Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,293 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,126,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.22% of IDACORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 194,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.