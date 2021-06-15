Ergoteles LLC Takes $18.37 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 578,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,636,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

