Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.