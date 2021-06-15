Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,546 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of Kopin worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 647,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 25.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Kopin news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.