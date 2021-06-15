Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $207.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,955 shares of company stock worth $278,945,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

