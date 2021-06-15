Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 231,439 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 1,197.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 275,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

