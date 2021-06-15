Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 12,818 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $354.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

