Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the May 13th total of 112,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 140.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $633,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTA stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

