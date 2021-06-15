Ethereum Gold Price Down 69.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 69.9% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $331,648.52 and $126.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00796271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00085594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.51 or 0.08009503 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

