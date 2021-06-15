Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1303 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS EUSHY remained flat at $$4.74 on Tuesday. Eurocash has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

