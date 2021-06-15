Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

NYSE:EB opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.10. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.