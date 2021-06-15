Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $166.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.88.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EVBG stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $123.37. 363,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,154. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
