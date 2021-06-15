Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $166.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $123.37. 363,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,154. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

