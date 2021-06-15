Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.50

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 56617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

