Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 273.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after acquiring an additional 455,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 263.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 493,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,740,000 after buying an additional 357,905 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.8% in the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 136,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE ES opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

