Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Cheryl Scott Sells 6,405 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 486,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,189,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

