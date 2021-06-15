Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 69,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

