Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

EXPGY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,070. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

