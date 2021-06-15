Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.18. Extended Stay America reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.