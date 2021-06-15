Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Geode Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,095,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.95. 272,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93. The firm has a market cap of $958.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.