FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.79. 657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $279.01 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

