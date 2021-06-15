Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Stephen P. Mullery Sells 1,220 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.21. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,535. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

