Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Friday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the iron ore producer on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 451.60 ($5.90) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,367.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FXPO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

