Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.68. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 98,428 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.31 million, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
