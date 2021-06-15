Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.68. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 98,428 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.31 million, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

