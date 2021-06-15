Financial Analysis: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) versus NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.33 $104.39 million $2.37 15.99 Professional $73.40 million 3.34 $8.31 million $0.62 28.95

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NBT Bancorp and Professional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.84%. Professional has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 27.26% 11.48% 1.22% Professional 17.48% 11.36% 1.14%

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 141 branches and 176 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.