FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 265 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 46,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

NYSE COP opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

