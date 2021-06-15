FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,112 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

